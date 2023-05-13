DON'T MISS OUT on your chance to buy this nearly brand new, beautiful lake front property! This home is located on the ''main channel'' of South Holston lake and has an abundance of views everywhere you look. From the gorgeous mountains to the sparkling lake, this home has real potential to be your very own oasis! The house is situated on a double lot of .71 acres and features just under 2,000 square feet. Sellers have made a great fenced in area in the back yard for pets and family to enjoy when you're not on the lake. When you walk through the door you will immediately notice how bright and spacious everything feels. There are 3 great sized bedrooms, 2 full baths one of them being a jack and jill bathroom with separate vanities, a HUGE unfinished basement that has been plumbed and just waiting for your imagination, 10' ceilings, ample vehicle and boat parking, and a future dock plan has already been approved for the new owners! Sellers are also leaving the washer and dryer behind. Call your favorite REALTOR and schedule your private tour today!