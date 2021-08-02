3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $474,990

Custom home on approx. 6 ACRES!!!! Bring those horses and have beautiful pasture! SOME AMAZING VIEWS! This contemporary home has much to offer with an open floor plan! The great room encompasses the dining area, living room with fireplace and the kitchen has a breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, under cabinet lighting and all kitchen appliances stay. On one end of this home is the master suite with a HUGE master closet, private bath with double vanity, tub/shower and tile floors. On the other wing of the house is the additional two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. There is a MASSIVE bonus room on the second floor that really lets the natural light shine through! The basement OFFERS SO MUCH - it's basically unfinished but offers a couple of rooms to finish - there is some drywall completed already. There is a full bath in the basement and a 4th bedroom could be there.