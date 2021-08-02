 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $474,990

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $474,990

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $474,990

Custom home on approx. 6 ACRES!!!! Bring those horses and have beautiful pasture! SOME AMAZING VIEWS! This contemporary home has much to offer with an open floor plan! The great room encompasses the dining area, living room with fireplace and the kitchen has a breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, under cabinet lighting and all kitchen appliances stay. On one end of this home is the master suite with a HUGE master closet, private bath with double vanity, tub/shower and tile floors. On the other wing of the house is the additional two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. There is a MASSIVE bonus room on the second floor that really lets the natural light shine through! The basement OFFERS SO MUCH - it's basically unfinished but offers a couple of rooms to finish - there is some drywall completed already. There is a full bath in the basement and a 4th bedroom could be there.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts