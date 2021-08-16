3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $469,000

FINALLY! Your dream home may turn into reality. AMAZING and being of mostly brick construction.. This TIMELESS home and floor plan resting on a pedestal right in the heart of Abingdon, Virginia. Offering picturesque views for miles! Upon entering ''YOU HAD ME AT HELLO'' phrase comes into play! Sun drenched, open concept with BEAUTIFUL cased openings and gleaming hardwood floors flowing throughout most of main level! Expansive Dining Room just off of the foyer entered through a cased opening with picture frame finish below chair rail rim. Just steps away and also through a cased opening, here we find the EXCEPTIONAL great room complimented by a gas fireplace. Oversized base as well as built in cabinets that complete the room. From the great room we enter the cutting edge open concept kitchen with all of the MODERN conveniences and finished with solid surface counter tops. User friendly and convenient laundry area just off the kitchen as well as a fabulous private office area. Now let's move down the hallway where here we find the ALLURING MASTER with own private bath and shower giving one the privacy and comfort needed. Let's move to the terrace/lower level where here you will find two more spacious bedrooms with a full bath to share between. Den with wet bar that makes for a great get away area or room of choice. French doors from den lead to a delightful patio being great for privacy and entertaining. Let's now go back upstairs and moving from kitchen you will the comforting sunroom being your place for peace and quiet.. Last, but not least, let's step outside. Accessible from sunroom and great room where here this INCREDIBLE view that makes you feel like you are on top of the world! Too many positives to mention. Breathtaking views, Location and Outdoor living space with privacy. How could you ask for more?!