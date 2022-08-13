3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $465,000

This newer Cape Cod-style home with many features and upgrades is now available in Abingdon! Features include a spectacular kitchen perfect for entertaining with custom cabinets, granite countertops, double-oven, stainless appliances, stainless farmhouse-style sink, additional prep sink and tons of counter space. Open kitchen and family room area offers easy access to the large outdoor spaces, making this home ideal for entertaining! The spacious family room features a stone gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwoods are throughout the home. Main-level master suite includes double walk-in closets plus the huge master bath features a custom tile shower, oversized jet tub, double vanities and beautiful tile. Rear deck features sliding screens for comfort & extra privacy! Full basement offers a large room and half bath, ideal for use as a game room or den. The top quality construction of this home includes Logix insulated concrete form foundation for maximum efficiency.