3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $439,900

If one level living is your desire, look no further. As you enter the front door you are greeted by a two story foyer featuring ceramic tile. There are formal living and dining rooms on the front of the house with lots of natural light. The master suite is spacious and offers a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and new lighting. The ensuite is highlighted by a double vanity, glass shower and separate jetted tub with timer. The great room offers a gas fireplace and skylight and is open from the foyer and adjacent to the kitchen. Upstairs consists of two large bedrooms with double closets and a Jack and Jill bath. The downstairs has endless possibilities since it is currently unfinished. A generator (current owner has never used), central vacuum and an alarm system round out this gem. This all brick home has some new hardwood flooring on the main level and new stainless steel appliances. If you love outdoor living then you'll truly enjoy the deck overlooking a level back yard...there is even room to add a pool. Call an agent today to schedule an appointment. This one won't be on the market long.

