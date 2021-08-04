3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $425,880

Impeccably maintained brick home over a full basement with oversized two-car garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, only 5 minutes from Downtown Abingdon. Beautiful curved brick planter at the two-story covered porch with double doors and a grand foyer with vaulted ceilings. Inside you find a formal living room with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful staircase leading to the second floor study. The foyer is open to the family room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning brick fireplace with added gas logs. The family room has a lg. skylight, a patio door to the deck and is open to the kitchen. The expansive kitchen cabinets surround an island with breakfast bar plus there's room for a breakfast table. A sliding door opens to a new deck overlooking a deep backyard. A nice laundry with sink, is located between the kitchen desk and garage. The spacious, 1st floor master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling & a private spa-like bathroom w/double sinks, glass shower, soaking tub & lg. walk-in closet. The second floor has a great home office/ study nook overlooking the family room. Two large bedrooms with spacious closets share a oversized, Jack & Jill bathroom with double sinks and a separate room for the toilet and tiled shower/tub. The full basement has an electric wall heater, a central vacuum unit, a whole house water softener, a separate electrical disconnect for the emergency generator which conveys with the real estate at settlement. This basement has great potential to expansion the finished sq. footage, add a 4th bedroom and plenty of space for a workshop. There is room to add a pool in the back yard, but you might ask the neighbors to use their pool instead. This home is move-in ready.