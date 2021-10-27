Seller highly motivated!!! TIMELESS BRICK HOME located in the prestigious and sought after neighborhood of Worthington Place minutes from downtown Abingdon! This home features an elegant open floor plan, soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, wine cooler in the kitchen, back deck overlooking the neighborhood and a lovely balcony right off the master bedroom. The natural light throughout the home is everything you could want and more. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths and a laundry room on the second floor! The master bedroom offers two walk-in closets, double sinks and a jacuzzi tub to unwind after a long day. Last but not least, the basement offers a great workshop with plenty of storage. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $399,000
