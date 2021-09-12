 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $389,900

RIVERFRONT - RIVERFRONT - RIVERFRONT -- Walk down to the river and fish, swim or put in a canoe or kayak! This 2 Acre parcel is BEAUTIFUL and with a gentle slope to the river. The home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a full unfinished basement. There is a 2-car garage attached with a breezeway as well as a one-car garage behind the 2-car garage. Inside the fenced rear yard, there is another one-car garage/workshop along with a lean-to on the side of that building. This home has a living room with a corner gas fireplace as well as a great room. The kitchen has oak cabinets, wall oven, cook top, dishwasher and refrigerator. The three bedrooms are down the hall along with a full hall bath with tub/shower and vanity and a master bath with shower. The basement is unfinished and has so many options to finish. Such a beautiful setting on the river for so many things - weddings, camping on the riverbank, gatherings with friends/family, etc. The siding is vinyl siding.

