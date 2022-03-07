 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $379,900

This beautiful home in a secluded South Holston Lake subdivision is ready for new owners. This timeless home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms (including the master bathroom which has a dreamy walk in steam shower/tub combo), a beautifully updated kitchen and a large den with plenty of flex space downstairs and a private backyard perfect for entertaining! This home has an abundance of space, updates, seclusion, AND a community boat ramp!

