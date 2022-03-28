3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,995

Fresh Remodel in a great location! This home offers the following, new roof, soffit, gutter, garage door, flooring throughout, kitchen, & more. This home gives you those farm house vibes you have longed for. White kitchen cabinets, leathered granite, stained wood posts, and white painted brick with black accents. This tri-level home has a large living room with a gas fireplace (logs not included), 3 large bedrooms upstairs with two remodeled bathrooms with custom tile. The basement offers an additional living room and a one car garage. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information given, information should not be deemed reliable until verified. Owner/Broker