3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,900

Gorgeous one level ranch on almost an acre level lot minutes from the Town of Abingdon in one of Abingdon's nicest subdivisions. This home has been beautifully updated with a spectacular open kitchen, living room, and dining area. Bring all the family in for Christmas Dinner! There is plenty of room to entertain! Three bedrooms, two and one half baths, cozy tiled sunroom, and lots of special touches make this a must see!