 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,900

Gorgeous one level ranch on almost an acre level lot minutes from the Town of Abingdon in one of Abingdon's nicest subdivisions. This home has been beautifully updated with a spectacular open kitchen, living room, and dining area. Bring all the family in for Christmas Dinner! There is plenty of room to entertain! Three bedrooms, two and one half baths, cozy tiled sunroom, and lots of special touches make this a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts