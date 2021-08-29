Gorgeous one level ranch on almost an acre level lot minutes from the Town of Abingdon in one of Abingdon's nicest subdivisions. This home has been beautifully updated with a spectacular open kitchen, living room, and dining area. Bring all the family in for Christmas Dinner! There is plenty of room to entertain! Three bedrooms, two and one half baths, cozy tiled sunroom, and lots of special touches make this a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score as Ridgeview rolled to a 41-6 season-opening victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Thursday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
- Updated
Check out the predictions for 13 high school football games slated to be held across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee tonight and Saturday.
Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail give Patrick Henry a potent one-two punch at both running back and in the defensive secondary as the Rebels aim for an eighth straight winning season.
Authorities in Bristol are investigating after offensive graffiti was discovered in picnic areas at Sugar Hollow Park.
The weekend was a deadly one on the region’s highways -- with four fatalities in Southwest Virginia and one in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday evening following a battle with COVID-19.
Grundy High School junior Logan Looney is a man of many talents and few words.
- Updated
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion does not proceed without considerable challenges, primarily from the pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, five acts have withdrawn from the festival.
PREP ROUNDUP: Gage Quina (Holston), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Tyler Sanches (North Greene), Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat) among Friday's standouts
Chris Akers (Holston), Michael Crist (Radford), Eric Tilson (North Greene), Brett McPherson (Cumberland Gap) win new games at new places as head coaches on Friday night.