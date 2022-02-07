3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $365,000

Seller moving! Great opportunity to Live in the country, yet minutes from everything , w/approx 4.4+ acres. In Between Abingdon & Bristol makes this home an Ideal location for access to The Pinnacle, & The Tri-Cities commute to work. The 4.4 acres of land features a spacious home and barn. The home is a tri-level featuring Living room w/fireplace and remote controlled gas logs, Dining room and Kitchen on the main level. The 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd level, The basement contains a spacious den w/fire place & wood burning stove in Den. A mother-in law suite, office, 2nd kitchen, sitting room & exercise area. Large carport and Deck for summer entertaining offers an exceptional view. The land lays well with room for pasture if desired and a large barn for horses. Upstairs part of barn is floored & also contains a loft. Property has county water with a well on property. Current value & size from current appraisal. Closing cost will be offered with an acceptable offer. Better hurry as this one won't last! Owner/agent