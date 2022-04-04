 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,760

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,760

Don't miss out on this wonderful All Brick Ranch on 2.7 acres in a great location. Conveniently located between Bristol and Abingdon. This home has been well cared for with many recent updates including: 18 SEER Trane Heat Pump, Stainless Steel Appliances, Interior paint, New light switches and outlets, New door hinges and hardware, Septic Tank replaced and a 30X40 Detached Garage. All the work has been done so all you have to do is move in and relax in the nice Jetted tub in the main bath. Home features Hardwood and tile floors on the main level with a newly finished full basement which would make a great in law suite or teen quarters with it's own private entrance. Storage galore with 2 large store rooms downstairs and a large walk in closet, plus a full wall of upper and lower cabinets. Make your appt today before this one gets away. More photos to follow. Some work still in progress. Buyer to verify all info.Owner/Agent

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McClung misses 2nd straight game

McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

History with Hayes: Scott Church

History with Hayes: Scott Church

The 6-foot-2 Church was the quarterback of the Indians’ state title-winning football team, a well-rounded guard in hoops and the sure-handed shortstop for a baseball squad that won a second consecutive VHSL Group A state championship. A true hometown hero.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts