3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,900

One of Abingdons most popular neighborhoods, walking distance to the library, town, court house hill area and the Virginia Creeper Trail. Home is in good move in condition with remodeled kitchen and baths. Wonderful 32 x 13 screened porch off the kitchen. Two fireplaces. Extra room in the basement could be 4th bedroom without a closet. Roof was installed August 2019 by Leonard Roofing with a 3 year unconditional warranty. Fence in rear yard will remain. Seller will consider owner financing with a 20% down payment.