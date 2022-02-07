 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

The location doesn't get any better! Offering 3 beds, 3 baths, and situated on a extra large lot. When you walk in you will instantly notice the gorgeous hardwood floors and the new paint throughout. The first level offers a spacious living room, along with a big kitchen, a bonus room, and a bath. The second level offers 3 bedrooms with large closets and 2 baths. Also offered is a 2 car garage and large unfinished basement!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts