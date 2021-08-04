 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

This 3 bedroom home sits atop the hillside overlooking the Glenrochie Golf Course. This home has a large master retreat, approximately 12 acres of wooded land offering plenty of privacy, and beautiful views of the Clinch Mountains. The bonus room on the 2nd level could possibly be used as bedroom #4. There is a large, unfinished basement level including garage space, laundry, hot tub, and plenty of storage options.

