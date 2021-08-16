3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

Just minutes away from South Holston Lake and the Virginia Creeper Trail you will find this wonderful and secluded piece of property. The house sits among a beautiful hardwood forest and the possibilities are endless with the abundance of yard space this property has to offer. A short and scenic trail through the forest brings you to the well-maintained, 1.75 acre cleared lot next to Denton Valley Rd; which is already primed with a public water meter. This lot would be a great place for a new build, farm animals, or a place to watch the deer graze. The beautifully constructed house sits on a 4.14 acre lot and is move-in ready with amazing locust floors; a basement containing finished square feet, including a laundry room; and unfinished garage space. The covered front porch and uncovered back deck are built to last and the views of the forest are exceptional. The home has been very well maintained, in addition to the large shed that has electricity and a loft providing ample storage.