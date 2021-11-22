3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

Beautiful 1 level brick home conveniently located off exit 14 of I-81 and just out of the town limits of Abingdon. Home has quality construction throughout and low exterior maintenance. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub, double sink, walk in shower, 2 walk in closets and ceramic flooring. There is a spacious master bedroom with beautiful hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan and 2 windows for additional natural light. The two additional bedrooms are also spacious and feature hardwood flooring. This home boasts of beautiful cherry cabinets with some glass doors to show off your fine china or glassware, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceramic tile floor. The laundry area is located in the kitchen area behind a double door. Lots of natural light flows thru the dining room area which has 2 corner windows and an exterior exit. The bonus room above the garage is approx. 300 sq ft with access to approx. (con't