3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

Beautiful 1 level brick home conveniently located off exit 14 of I-81 and just out of the town limits of Abingdon. Home has quality construction throughout and low exterior maintenance. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub, double sink, walk in shower, 2 walk in closets and ceramic flooring. There is a spacious master bedroom with beautiful hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan and 2 windows for additional natural light. The two additional bedrooms are also spacious and feature hardwood flooring. This home boasts of beautiful cherry cabinets with some glass doors to show off your fine china or glassware, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceramic tile floor. The laundry area is located in the kitchen area behind a double door. Lots of natural light flows thru the dining room area which has 2 corner windows and an exterior exit. The bonus room above the garage is approx. 300 sq ft with access to approx. 400 sq ft of floored storage. Home also has central vac, a security system in place and a 2 car attached garage. The living room has a large corner fireplace with gas logs, vaulted ceiling and hardwood floor. The electric heat pump has a backup ;gas unit to make the home more energy efficient. The heat pump compressor was replaced 2 years ago and the motor switch on the gas unit was replaced 2 weeks ago. There are 2 water heaters. The lawn was professionally landscaped. The HOA fees are paid quarterly and are $40 monthly and cover the maintenance of the subdivision walking trail, gazebo, pond and fountain maintenance and common grounds. The walking trail is around the pond and has 2 lighted fountains. A home inspection by the purchaser is welcome, however, seller will make no repairs. Home being sold As Is- Where Is