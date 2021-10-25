3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $305,000

This beautiful home is located in Whisperwood neighborhood just minutes from Exit 14 in Abingdon. This home has a nice size freshly landscaped lot with wrap around porch. Enjoy watching the wildlife and privacy from your 10x25 open deck. Nice screened in room off from deck. The interior of the home offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with jetting tub and shower in bath. Laundry on main level. New guttering with leaf guards and downspouts. Full two car drive under garage with new garge doors. New HVAC unit upstairs and owners are installing new HVAC for main floor. Owners also offering AHS Home Warranty with acceptable offer.