This beautiful home is located in Whisperwood neighborhood just minutes from Exit 14 in Abingdon. This home has a nice size freshly landscaped lot with wrap around porch. Enjoy watching the wildlife and privacy from your 10x25 open deck. Nice screened in room off from deck. The interior of the home offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with jetting tub and shower in bath. Laundry on main level. New guttering with leaf guards and downspouts. Full two car drive under garage with new garge doors. New HVAC unit upstairs and owners are installing new HVAC for main floor. Owners also offering AHS Home Warranty with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol, Virginia could be months away from announcing that another Fortune 100 company is coming to town.
At least one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon, Virginia, Monday.
Few details have been released since two bodies were found Tuesday at a home in Bristol.
City police continue to investigate a single-car crash that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition.
- Updated
Rural Retreat High School’s moribund football program had never won a Hogoheegee District championship and had nary a postseason appearance to its name when new head coach Dean Rhea arrived on the scene in 1986.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation wants public input on a proposed $33.1 million plan to widen a portion of Interstate …
- Updated
Four high school football games will be played tonight in the area, one in Tennessee and three in Virginia. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier's predictions for those games.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
With human highlight film Ajaani Delaney scoring three second-quarter touchdowns in three different ways, VHS had no trouble posting 53-14 victory over the previously unbeaten Chilhowie Warriors on Thursday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
A Bristol, Virginia man is being held without bail following a shooting and pursuit this past weekend, authorities said Wednesday.