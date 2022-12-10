NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! The Cottages At Willow Run; a beautiful community of new townhomes offering nearby popular dining, shopping, and entertainment choices. Units starting at $289,900.00 with Phase 1 consisting of 5 Units and estimated completion date is July or late Summer 2022. Features include 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings in the great room which opens up into the kitchen, garage, stainless Whirlpool appliances, luxurious granite countertops, tile showers, tile floors, laminate floors, 10X10 concrete back patio with privacy fence for each unit. Concrete driveway, 30 year architectural shingles, low maintenance vinyl siding and approximately 1600 sq. ft. of heated and cooled space. Recent price increase due to addition of a covered porch. Association fee $45.00 per month which includes: lawn care and snow removal. Get in early to choose your unit and location today!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...
1996 Lebanon High School graduate Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season
A Bristol, Tennessee drug manufacturer is prepared to combat the shortage of a commonly prescribed antibiotic, should the federal government s…
“We’re the most hated team in the state,” Ray Norcross said. “That’s definitely the truth.”
Police have arrested a teacher in Kingsport, Tennessee, for filing a false police report that he was stabbed.
Quinton Hensley made sure to take a moment and relish the celebration on the soggy playing surface at Pendleton Field in the immediate aftermath of George Wythe’s 35-12 victory over Grundy in the VHSL Class 1 state football semifinals.
One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
ABINGDON, Va. – The Washington County Service Authority Board of Commissioners met in a special called meeting Monday to discuss paying a seve…
The 2022 football season ended in pain for Brody Jones. Following a big decision late Monday night, the Virginia High senior now has reason to feel joy.
During a Tuesday afternoon interview, Jones offered insight into his verbal commitment to play at Virginia Tech.