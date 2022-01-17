3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $299,000

Don't miss this wonderfully updated ranch home with six acres. This home is in a country setting with plenty of privacy but is less than five miles from exit seven in Bristol and less than seven miles from Abingdon. The home has a large open family room, eat in kitchen, dining room and three bedrooms on the main floor along with one and a half baths. It has a double chimney with a fireplace in the kitchen and a wood stove in the family room if you ever need alternate heating or just to enjoy its comfort on a cold winter day. The downstairs has two additional finished rooms which can be used as a den, office or guest rooms. Also downstairs is an attached garage and a huge laundry room. The home is situated on 6 acres and comes with a 10x24 outbuilding designed specifically for this property with a long workbench and plenty of storage space. There is also a large open barn which has an enclosed horse stall and three other stall spaces which could be used for horses or other livestock.