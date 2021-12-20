3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $294,900

Here is your chance to own this magnificent traditional single level home located just outside of the town limits just outside the wonderful historic Abingdon, VA. Upon entering you are captured by the gleaming hardwood floors which flow through-out most of the home. Vaulted ceilings expand and complete this amazing great room. Just off the great room and and being inviting to kitchen and great room is the enticing dinning area being very accommodating for many family members to enjoy. Now lets move into the sunlight and sundrenched chefs dream kitchen making it easy to prepare those special meals. Just off the great room here we find two sizeable bedrooms with a bath to share between all while still having your own vanity for privacy. Also off the great room and on the opposite end of the home of the guest bedrooms is the elegant and expansive master with trey ceilings to add that extra touch of class! This also being an ensuit with a jacuzzi style tub and separate shower completing the space with room here for your king size bed and extra furniture. Last but not least lets head outside to the open deck area which will be great for grilling and chilling year round and entertaining guest. Too many positives to mention. One level living move in ready level yard low maintenance proximity to town and county taxes only. You miss every shot that you don't take so don't miss this one. Schedule your showing today!!