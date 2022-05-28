NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! The Cottages At Willow Run; a beautiful community of new townhomes offering nearby popular dining, shopping, and entertainment choices. Units starting at $289,900.00 with Phase 1 consisting of 5 Units and estimated completion date is July or late Summer 2022. Features include 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings in the great room which opens up into the kitchen, garage, stainless Whirlpool appliances, luxurious granite countertops, tile showers, tile floors, laminate floors, 10X10 concrete back patio with privacy fence for each unit. Concrete driveway, 30 year architectural shingles, low maintenance vinyl siding and approximately 1600 sq. ft. of heated and cooled space. Association fee $125.00 per month which includes: lawn care and snow removal. Get in early to choose your unit and location today!Association fee 125.00 per month which includes: Lawn Care and Snow removal. Get in early to choose your unit and location today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $289,900
