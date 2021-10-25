3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,900

Spectacular is only one word to describe this home!! It started out as a traditional and has been Reimagined as a Modern Farmhouse. Completely reinvented from the inside out, the exterior as you are driving up the new driveway you will see the beautiful new front porch with vaulted ceilings & recessed lighting. You will notice the new black metal roof, new guttering, new rear deck, landscaping and the new batten and board siding (LP Smartside). You will notice the beautiful large yard and mature trees which include a gorgeous magnolia, that make for great shading and entertaining with views of the area farms and mountains. Moving into the stunning interior that has been completely rebuilt and features a modern contemporary open floor plan with 3/4'' solid 5'' wide wormy red oak flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms that have matching porcelain barn wood tile. Your first level boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great room, dining, laundry...The kitchen you will love, beautiful granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets accented with 2 gray cabinets that accent the large island that is wrapped in reclaimed barn wood, new stainless steel stove/oven that has extra seating to watch the chef! You will love the live edge wood shelves in the kitchen that is supported by hand made iron brackets & enjoy the large pantry that is ready for you to stock. As you make your way up the new staircase to the second level you will see the wrought iron spindles and beautiful wood stairs. Your very own suite awaits you, spacious with room for a sitting nook or office area, you will enjoy your en suites large walk in closet ready with adjustable shelving and a wall unit for extra storage. Extras include 8' picture widow, all new doors in/out, nearly 50 recessed lights, all new plumbing, 50gal water heater, water lines, wiring, insulation, sheetrock. The owner says if your considering like new construction this should be on your short list!