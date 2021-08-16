Come enjoy this beautiful move-in ready home that features one-level living close to all of the amenities of downtown Abingdon. Its open concept allows for plenty of room for family or social gatherings. You will love the spacious master bedroom with two walk in closets for plenty of storage. On the opposite end of the house you will find two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The center of the house features a large great room, dining area, and beautiful kitchen. Step onto the back deck and enjoy a nice area for grilling and family cookouts. There is a also a laundry room and attached two car garage. Sitting on a nice level lot, there is plenty of room for pets. This home offers a great place to live in the county while still being close to town. Wonderfully maintained and ready to move right in. Be sure to come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000
