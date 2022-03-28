3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

Rare chance to own a historic home in a natural woodland. This home includes a beautiful modern addition to an enchanting log home built in 1840 by the Bordwine family. The main living room of the home is entered from a large and inviting front deck. The light-filled living room flows toward the dining room that is illuminated by a lovely dragonfly tiffany lamp. Both living and dining rooms have skylights and vaulted ceilings and open to a dream kitchen boasting beautiful granite countertops, a large central island, and hickory kitchen cabinetry. The kitchen provides access to the laundry, a pleasant heated sun room, and a relaxing back patio for summer barbeques beneath a banana tree. Explore the landing above the living room. It leads to 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Another bedroom is located on the 1st level off the living room. The 1st level also leads to the lovingly restored, 2-story log cabin that is a focal point of the home that sits atop a chiseled stone basement. Currently, the 1st floor of the cabin is used as a master bedroom with space for comfortable chairs in front of the fireplace. The 1st floor leads to a swing on the cabin's wide front porch, which is a perfect spot to listen to a chorus of wood frogs in the small pond, watch the wildlife along Garret Creek, view the 2 acres of woods, and enjoy the breath-taking diversity of wildflowers. There's a nice space for a vegetable garden and a kennel for a dog. An extra space above the garage could serve as a workshop, studio, or storage. The heat pump is about 1-yr-old, and the septic tank was pumped last year. The back-up generator conveys with the property.