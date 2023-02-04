If you have been looking for a 1 level home in a great county location, here it is. Nice open floor plan with lots of light and storage. You'll enjoy the private screened porch and back yard or sitting on the roomy front porch. Call today and set up your private showing. All information is deemed correct and provided as a courtesy, buyer or buyer's agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $274,500
