3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $259,985

Location is key! Centrally located in an established neighborhood of Old Jonesboro Rd. You will not want to miss out on this one. Offering 3 beds 2 baths a spacious living room, formal dining, an updated kitchen and new paint and flooring throughout. The basement is the perfect ''man cave'' and also contains a wood burning stove that provides a secondary heat source! Making your way outside you also have a nice storage building along with a big yard for the kids and dog! This move in ready home has so much to offer!