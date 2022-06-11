WOW!!! Here is what everyone is looking for---- A NEW HOME---- Located in the Historic Town of Abingdon. Just minutes to downtown shopping and many quaint restaurants, antique stores and most of all the famous Virginia Creeper Trail!!! Close to I-81 and to Ballad Health Center. This one story home is definitely move-in ready! Offering three bedrooms and two full baths. The living room is large and opens up to the kitchen and dinette area. The roomy kitchen would be any cooks dream with loads of counter space and cabinets. Large eat-in dinette space can accommodate friends and family gatherings. From the front porch you can enjoy views of the beautiful South Holston Mountains. There is a pull down attic in the hallway for extra storage. Also for outside storage the owner is installing a wonderful yard barn that matches the exterior of this home. If your are looking for new and easy living this is it!!! The owner will pave the driveway.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Abingdon's baseball team has won 85 of its last 95 games
In addition to issues with its Bristol, Virginia campus, owners of the embattled Virginia Business College now owe the city nearly $159,000 in taxes.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
INDEPENDENCE, Va. –– Andrew Shaffner’s first pitch of the Class 1 state baseball quarterfinal Tuesday was smoked toward the leftfield corner b…
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
Edwards is a 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School and played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Still standing: Abingdon, John Battle baseball survive rough day for Region D, advance to state semifinal round
The VHSL state quarterfinals were a struggle for nearly all the squads from far Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, but two tradition-rich baseball programs prevailed.
John Battle and its heralded group of freshmen took the “survive and advance” idea to the limit on Tuesday, living super dangerously before taking out visiting Alleghany 5-4 in an 11-inning, VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal baseball game.
BRISTOL, Va. — The once bustling former campus of Virginia Intermont College is again in decay.
Local police are investigating two mysterious deaths this week in Abingdon, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.