3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $249,000

WOW!!! Here is what everyone is looking for---- A NEW HOME---- Located in the Historic Town of Abingdon. Just minutes to downtown shopping and many quaint restaurants, antique stores and most of all the famous Virginia Creeper Trail!!! Close to I-81 and to Ballad Health Center. This one story home is definitely move-in ready! Offering three bedrooms and two full baths. The living room is large and opens up to the kitchen and dinette area. The roomy kitchen would be any cooks dream with loads of counter space and cabinets. Large eat-in dinette space can accommodate friends and family gatherings. From the front porch you can enjoy views of the beautiful South Holston Mountains. There is a pull down attic in the hallway for extra storage. Also for outside storage the owner is installing a wonderful yard barn that matches the exterior of this home. If your are looking for new and easy living this is it!!! The owner will pave the driveway.