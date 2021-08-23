 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $245,000

All One-Level Country Living at It's Best! This beautiful home sitting on 2.46 acres, is full of updates and room to grow. Large kitchen, with plenty of cabinet and pantry space, formal dining room and living room, large den for comfy lounging, it has something for everyone.Master bedroom and bath, fresh paint and flooring, includes new windows, newer heat pump, separate workshop and out door storage shed. The views are great and it's conveniently located just minutes from everything downtown Bristol and Abingdon, VA! Information taken from CRS and Owner and all information should be verified by buyer and/or buyers agent.

