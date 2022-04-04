 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $239,985

Contract fell through on financing! Back on the market! Take a look at this big one-level home in a great county location. The nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great open floor plan and over 2100 sq ft of living space. The home offers a big living room, spacious kitchen with island, formal dining room, and a nice den with wood burning fireplace. The large primary suite offers a huge private bath and walk-in closet. One of the two guest bedrooms also offers a large walk-in closet. This property is unassuming from the road and offers a full 1-acre lot with a large fenced yard. Convenient location with easy access to schools, shopping, and I-81. Check this one out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.

