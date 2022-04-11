 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $239,900

Fantastic opportunity to live minutes from South Holston Lake, this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with over 1500 square of finished living space. This property is part of a larger tract and is approximately 1.5 acres...boasts a large bonus room with a beautiful stone fireplace. South Holston is only minutes away for fun in the sun or just enjoy the day lounging around your pool! Beautiful Mountain view and rolling farmland greet you everyday! Schedule your tour today!

