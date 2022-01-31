3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $239,000

Are you wanting to be close in to the heart of Abingdon? Are you looking for a newer home? Do you need an oversized garage? Right across from Munchkin Park where you can walk, run or just sit and enjoy the peacefulness of a park. This home needs nothing but a new owner. Current owners moving due to a job change. This beauty includes 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths-open Living Room/Kitchen/Dining room. Potential in the basement to finish out more square footage. Buyers/buyers agents please verify all info taken from third party sources.