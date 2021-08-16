 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $234,000

Remodeled home only needing a few last touches! Situated close to I-81, be in Abingdon or Bristol in minutes. This home has a spacious level lot with a enclosed patio out back. Full size unfinished basement that is an open canvas, possible man cave or additional living quarters!

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

