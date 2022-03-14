3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! The FRONT PORCH is awaiting you and your Rocking Chairs!!!!! This beautiful 3br/2ba Cape Cod home is located within minutes of South Holston Lake, Sportsman's Marina and Downtown Abingdon. Situated on 2.13 partially wooded acres at the end of a Cul -de-Sac. This home features an open floor plan (Combination Kitchen, Living and Dining), the main living area features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and optional laundry. Upstairs you will find a beautiful loft area overlooking the living room that can be used as an office or relaxing sitting room. In addition to the upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom and Master Bath which features a walk-in Tile Shower. There is also a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This home features all hardwood and tile floors (no Carpet). You will find this home has a full unfinished walk-out basement with drive under garage, with optional Laundry. This home has all Pex plumbing from 2014, The roof was replaced in 2012, New Windows in 2013, New Water Heater in 2014. All Appliances including Washer/Dryer will Convey.