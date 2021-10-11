3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,000

One level home with open floor-plan, all hardwood floors, great room with real fireplace and patio doors opening onto a private brick patio. Kitchen with peninsula breakfast bar (Owner adding Pendant Lights) pantry cupboard, appliances convey, dining area with twin windows, nice laundry room, lg. garage with room for a workbench plus a separate 7'6"x12'4" room for storage or freezer. Front bedroom with cathedral ceiling and fan, 2nd BR with lg closet, Master BR with nice closet plus attached study separated by French Doors, big master bath with 2 sinks, jetted soaking tub, 4 ft shower and toilet. 2 linen closets, hall closet, pull down attic stairs in garage for more storage. Home sets well back off the road, paved driveway, brick walkways and patio. Easily maintained yard with flowers and manicured shrubs. Owners are currently packing awaiting the movers.