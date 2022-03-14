3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,000

Location, Location, Location this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home resting on a pedestal awaits you. Entering from the front porch where here you will find an expansive great room with recently finished 3/4 inch gleaming hardwood floors moving forward you will find a fully function Kitchen being large enough to accommodate a table for those special meals, Now just off the kitchen you will find a bright and airy sunroom being a perfect spot for your morning coffee or evening beverages. Now lets head up just a few stairs where here we will find three spacious bedrooms and two full baths with one of these being the ensuite. Now lets head back to the kitchen where we will gain access to the partially finished basement and the drive under garage part of this area is finished and houses the laundry area as well as a one-half bath. This space could easily be a cozy den area or you can make it your own. There is also an attached storage area just off the garage area as well with many possibilities on this level Now lets head outside from the sunroom area to the private back yard with the views of White top Mountain. Also out back you will find a large storage building as a bonus for your yard maintenance accessories. Convenient to Hospital, shopping, dinning, Interstate 81 and much more. Give us a call today to schedule your showing as this wont last long!!