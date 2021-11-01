3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $228,900

Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath split foyer in Abingdon! This house is on a nice wooded private lot with a large back deck and brand new land scaping all around. Spacious kitchen with adjoining dining room! Open living room with a wood burning fire place. The first floor also includes a nice size master bedroom with a master bath and two other nice size bedrooms with another full bathroom. In the finished basement you will find a large den area that could be used for many things and has plenty of natural lighting and windows! Endless possibilities in the finished basement. There is half bath in the basement along with a laundry room! Two car garage with lots of space. This property is out of Town limits with county taxes but with the luxury of town trash pick up! Public water but also a well on this property that can be used easily by flipping a switch! Very nice generator that operates the entire house for back up use! Schedule your showing today!