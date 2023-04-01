Relax on your covered front porch. Don't miss out on this 2017 home in an established neighborhood. There are three bedrooms, and two bathrooms all on one level. Home has hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, garage, sunroom, and deck for added enjoyment. Level corner lot has fencing for your children or pets, with a storage building and mature trees. Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping areas, and The Virginia Creeper Trail.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $219,000
