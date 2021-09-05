3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $199,900

Spacious split foyer home on 0.69 acre lot and located with-in minutes of downtown Abingdon. Home features living room, large country kitchen/dining room combination, three bedrooms, two full baths, potential bonus craft room, family room. enclosed two car garage with a paved driveway. Home has metal roof and heat pump. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just minutes to the creeper trail or surrounding lakes. Very close to all amenities such as shopping, schools, restaurants and hospital. Seller is in the process of packing. Priced for a quick closing! Won't last!