3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $199,500

Come take a look at this nicely updated 1 story ranch. 3 nice sized bedrooms with 2 baths. This home features the original hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. The attic is floored which offers tons of storage and pull-down stairs. The yard is fully fenced and offers beautiful mountain views. There is a screened-in porch off of the kitchen to enjoy coffee and/or wine. The two-car garage has been converted to a nice den/family/play room. Schedule a showing today to see this beautiful home in a great location just on the outskirts of town. No city taxes! Conveniently located within a short drive of shopping, hospitals, restaurants and the interstate. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information. Schedule via ShowingTime.