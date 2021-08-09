3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $196,900

 Skip to main content
SELLER IS OFFERING TO PAY $2,000 OF BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS!!! Lovely, well maintained home in great location.! Conveniently located close to Downtown Abingdon and Damascus and just minutes from the interstate. This 3 bed 2 bath home has updated kitchen with new cabinets, built in microwave, range, refrigerator and dishwasher which all convey. Washer and dryer convey as well. It also has a newer HVAC system and new maintenance free metal roof. There are double pained tilt windows as well. There are 2 septic systems and a large fenced in back yard and covered back deck. Downstairs is a family room ( which could be used as 4th bedroom) and large laundry room. There is also unfinished space for plenty of storage. Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information.

