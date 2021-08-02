3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $195,000

PRICE REDUCED! Remodeled, site-built, raised ranch home in Abingdon off of exit 19 New roof, new windows, New light fixtures, new heat pump, new kitchen including stainless appliances and cabinets, new tile, laundry room, new flooring throughout, new bathroom. Interior and exterior of the home have been freshly painted and move-in ready! The basement offers new tiled flooring, office, recreation/den, half bath large enough to add a shower or bath, a walk-out to the large fenced backyard, entire yard fenced,Carport is covered with 2 parking spaces and several more spaces uncovered. The deck and large yard are great for outdoor living. The location is a close drive to downtown Abingdon and within a few miles to Abingdon schools.