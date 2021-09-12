Spacious split foyer home on 0.69 acre lot and located with-in minutes of downtown Abingdon. Home features living room, large country kitchen/dining room combination, three bedrooms, two full baths, potential bonus craft room, family room. enclosed two car garage with a paved driveway. Home has metal roof and heat pump. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just minutes to the creeper trail or surrounding lakes. Very close to all amenities such as shopping, schools, restaurants and hospital.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $189,900
