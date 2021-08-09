3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $189,900

''WOW'' here is your chance to own a piece of Abingdon's History!! ''IF ONLY WALLS COULD TALK''. This wonderful Historic home in Abingdon was originally constructed as a log cabin by a local blacksmith in 1825 and known as the Jacob Clark House. Clark then added an addition on the home in 1840. The last known construction was the addition of the Victorian porch and the beautiful stained glass windows. Through the years the home has seen many different owners, each adding a personal look yet maintaining the integrity and history of this fabulous historic home. The current owners have painted and are adding new guttering that will reflect the style of the home. They have performed a few other upgrades but kept in mind the history of this home. You will experience plaster walls, high ceilings, original windows and a few slanted floors. Offering three bedrooms, two baths, kitchen and dining room and a large laundry room. Sit on your wrap around covered porch and enjoy small town life!