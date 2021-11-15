Located 1 mile from Exit 22 off I-81, easily drive to Bristol, Meadowview, Chilhowie, Emory or Abingdon in 10-20 minutes. Three bedrooms and one and half updated baths, wood burning fireplace, two living rooms, and an eat-in kitchen, that includes appliances, all on one level. Updated flooring and lighting throughout, kitchen and baths remodeled. Low traffic neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Very affordable county taxes, NO HOA dues or rules, 2011 roof, full basement for storage plus two rooms that are almost finished. Basement has a concrete ramp access that eases in the storage of large items. Two car carport and large fenced backyard for the furry family. Enjoy the views from the covered patio. Play structure and storage building Included. Surrounded by farmland and peaceful mountain scenery. Come see it soon! Shown by appointment only.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $189,900
