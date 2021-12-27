Want easy living well right here you go! This 3-4 Bedroom condo depending on your needs has so much to offer. Upon entering into the foyer the ''You had me at HELLO'' phrase takes over, with gleaming hardwood floors flowing through-out most of the main level completed with white base and decorative cap crown molding. Now just off the foyer the stylish open concept kitchen is just waiting on the inspired chef to prepare the perfect meal all while being bright and convenient and particularly open to the great room being great while entertaining guest. Expansive great room adjoining the kitchen accommodating for many friends and family and placement for those choice furnishings and one half bath, also on this level is great for your guest and owners privacy. Now just off the great room you will find the sensational master bedroom being an ensuite here on the main level with a shower tub combo. Now lets head upstairs to the exceptional second level where here we find two more spacious Bedrooms and an enormous den or rec room which could be used as a bedroom or room of choice all while being the longest largest room in the home. Also on this level you will find a full upscale bath to share between. Oh yes and there is a thrid level which could be your get away spot, meditation room,study, work-out area or room of choice. Now lets head outside just off the great room to the outdoor living area with an open deck and natural gas plumbed to this area being great for the grilling out days! Many many positives here to include low maintenance, first level master, garage on main level, so what are you waiting for! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $189,900
