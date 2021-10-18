3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $185,000

Location Location Location well established neighborhood. Great schools and low crime (www.homefacts.com) this would make a beautiful place to raise a family or retire. Just 8 minutes to the interstate and even less to the grocery store. Nice large yard with 2 storage sheds this home has so much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, vintage bathroom, large living room, den just off the kitchen could also be used as a home office. The basement offers lots of storage or could be used as a play area. Drive under one car garage and paved driveway. Information taken from public records and tax records deemed to be reliable subject to E & O. Buyer / Buyer agent to verify.