This lovely home sits on a well manicured lawn in the country and is conveniently located between Abingdon VA and Bristol, VA. An open floor plan greets you in this 2000 +/- sq. ft. home which features 3 BRs, each with walk-in closets. Completing the main living area is a formal dining space and a large kitchen with an island and a nice sized pantry. This home features a desirable split bedroom design with the master suite boasting an oversized shower stall, double sink vanity, and a garden tub. The extra-large laundry area provides an extra shower, and a laundry sink with cabinets and counters to enhance your laundry space. This property includes a spacious covered front porch as a nice place to sit and enjoy quiet country evenings as well as a beautiful yard with a detached garage and a roomy outbuilding for additional storage options.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $185,000
